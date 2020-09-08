Brunswick County Landfill announces free cleanup week

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Property owners and residents in Brunswick County can dispose of all materials that are not hazardous waste or regular trash Sept. 14-19 free of charge at the Brunswick County Landfill.
People visiting the landfill must show proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency.
Electronics, metal, tires, appliances, textiles, latex paint and yard debris may also be disposed of for free but must be placed in designated areas.
Businesses and commercial vehicles will be charged the normal tipping fees.
The Brunswick County Landfill is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
