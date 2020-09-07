Wilmington breweries celebrate National Beer Lovers Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Monday was National Beer Lovers Day, but Jud Watkins, the owner of Wrightsville Beach Brewery, says he doesn’t need one day to enjoy a pint.
“We like to think that every day is beer lover’s day,” said Watkins. “For us, it’s just an opportunity to appreciate beer a little bit extra.”
And what pairs perfectly with a pint when you just turned 21? Pizza and friends!
“I’m just getting out and seeing what’s all out here for breweries, bars, pubs and all that stuff,” said William Steyskal. “I think it’s pretty cool.”
Breweries like Good Hops Brewery in Carolina Beach are trying to make up for the business they lost due to COVID-19. They’ve had to adapt to be able to serve their customers.
“It’s been tough everywhere you go,” said Cassandra Healy of Good Hops. “But our community has made it really great for us. We sold out the door when COVID hit. And everyone still drank beer. People will always drink beer which is awesome.”
“We love this brewery that’s on this island,” added Chris Paphitis of Carolina Beach. “They’re great with their customers and with the community. They really help support the community.”
