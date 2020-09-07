Plans submitted for Cottages at College Acres development

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted to the City of Wilmington for an apartment/townhouse development which will sit directly adjacent to the UNCW campus.
The Cottages at College Acres will be located on College Acres Drive between College Road and Racine Drive.
Plans call for nine buildings consisting of two-story duplexes and five three-story apartment buildings. There also will be a 2,700 square foot amenity center.
In all, the development will have 18 four-bedroom units and 60 three-bedroom units.
According to the Cottages at College Acres website, units are expected to open in fall of 2021.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.