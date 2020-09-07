North Carolina Attorney General releases statement on voting integrity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein released a statement Monday September 7, along with a coalition of 24 other Attorneys General, emphasizing the importance of election integrity.
“It’s against the law to vote twice in the election,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “That is true everywhere in the United States. Anyone who intentionally votes twice faces serious legal consequences. So do those who direct others to engage in this illegal conduct. To voters: we want each of you to vote and to know that state Attorneys General are here to ensure your vote is counted, your voice is heard, and our elections have integrity.”
The coalition comprises Attorneys General from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
On Wednesday, September 2, during an interview with WECT’s Jon Evans at ILM airport in Wilmington, President Trump suggested people vote twice in the upcoming election to test the validity of absentee ballot voting.
In a follow-up interview with the Attorney General, Stein clarified that voting twice in the same election is a felony in North Carolina and is also against federal law.
