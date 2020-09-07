NCDHHS: COVID-19 Hospital numbers likely higher than currently reported due to technical issues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The number of people hospitalized according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is likely higher than what is showing on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
“Since Friday, Sept. 4, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has experienced continued technical and submission issues with hospital systems’ data, which have been exacerbated by the holiday weekend, resulting in incomplete hospitalization data. NCDHHS is working with all parties to resolve these issues. Because the COVID-19 NC Dashboard displays only data that it is received, it is likely that actual hospital numbers are higher than what is on the current dashboard,” according to the NCDHHS.
Currently, the dashboard shows a total of 765 residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state.
