First Alert Forecast: sweet holiday weather, tropical trouble spots

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Labor Day! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you a safe and restful day. Thanks for taking a moment to review your forecast which, thankfully, is free of most weather hazards...
Intense heat? No, nothing like the latter parts of last week... Rather, you might expect a seasonable brand of warmth with high temperatures mainly in the middle 80s and light to moderate humidity.
Heavy storms? Not many if any... Sunny skies may give way to one or two isolated and transient storms, but most beach and lake trips and grill sessions ought to be nice and free of showers.
Rip currents? Moderate risk, especially but not exclusively for east-facing beaches... Be safe in the 85-degree surf with one to three-foot breakers. Lifeguards can tell you if problem spots are developing.
In the tropics, new tropical storm development appears probable in the open ocean. Long-range computer models indicate no major Carolina threats at this time, but your continued vigilance is appreciated...
Tropical Depression Seventeen: Midway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Caribbean Islands, this feature has a good chance to become a tropical storm named Paulette. Its five-day cone is completely water.
Tropical Depression Eighteen: Like Seventeen, this feature, between West Africa and the Cape Verde Islands, is westbound and may become a tropical storm or even a hurricane named Rene later this week.
Low pressure system near Bermuda: This westbound system carries 30% development odds from the National Hurricane Center. Given its geographic closeness to North Carolina, this feature warrants close monitoring, despite its disorganization.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including a return to higher daily odds for showers and storms, here. And remember, for a full ten-day forecast for your exact location, simply tap your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.