First Alert Forecast: stormy at home, few tropical areas of interest to watch

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Labor Day! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you a safe and restful day. After a beautiful and comfortable holiday weekend, the pattern will flip for the next several days as low pressure moves closer to the Carolinas. This will result in an onshore flow bring better opportunities for scattered showers and storms through the end of the week. There’s no heat wave in this extended forecast, in fact daily highs and lows will stay seasonable.