First Alert Forecast: stormy at home, few tropical areas of interest to watch

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Labor Day! Your First Alert Weather Team wishes you a safe and restful day. After a beautiful and comfortable holiday weekend, the pattern will flip for the next several days as low pressure moves closer to the Carolinas. This will result in an onshore flow bring better opportunities for scattered showers and storms through the end of the week. There’s no heat wave in this extended forecast, in fact daily highs and lows will stay seasonable.
In the tropics, new tropical storm development appears probable in the open ocean. Long-range computer models indicate no major Carolina threats at this time, but your continued vigilance is appreciated. In the eastern Atlantic, Tropical Storm Paulette, located midway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Caribbean Islands, is churning westward. Its five-day cone is over open water and is annotated exclusively with tropical storm symbols.
Tropical Depression Eighteen is between West Africa and the Cape Verde Islands moving westbound and may become a tropical storm or even a hurricane named Rene later this week. We are also watching a low pressure system near Bermuda. This westbound system carries 30% development odds from the National Hurricane Center. Given its geographic closeness to North Carolina, this feature warrants close monitoring, despite its disorganization.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including a return to higher daily odds for showers and storms, here.
