Carolina Beach Mural Project aims to bring 4 murals to island in coming years

Next, the group will move to put a more historical piece depicting the Shoo Fly Train on the wall outside Crush and Grind. The train took people from Wilmington to Carolina Beach from the late 1800′s to the early 1900′s. According to the Carolina Beach Mural Project’s website, historians say the train got its name from the infamous biting flies and mosquitoes. Work on the Crush and Grind mural will kick off in the spring.