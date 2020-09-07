Brunswick County’s 40th annual N.C. Oyster Festival postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19

“While we will all be waiting until 2021 to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Oyster Festival, you will have an opportunity to participate in some “39 ½” activities. A special commemorative t-shirt has been designed by long-time Oyster Festival artist Keith White. Raffle tickets will also be sold for $100 for a chance to win a stay at one of two OIB beach houses,” according to the Chamber of Commerce.