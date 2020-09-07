Bladen County Commissioners will consider opting out of President Trump’s payroll tax deferral

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - President Trump’s executive order allowing employers to defer the employee portion of Social Security tax was supposed to be a way of putting more money in the pockets of working Americans.
However, employees of Bladen County are unlikely to see any changes in their paychecks, unless county commissioners decide to vote against a recommendation opting the county out of the program on Tuesday.
The item is on the commissioners’ consent agenda which is a part of the agenda consisting of several items that gets approved with one vote. Commissioners can request any item be taken off the consent agenda and voted on individually after discussion.
“On August 8, 2020, President Trump issued an Executive Order as part of an effort to put more spending money in consumers’ pockets and stimulate the economy. The Order authorized employers to defer the withholding and deposit of the employee portion of the social security tax,” according to the UNC School of Government (SOG).
The order itself was fairly vague but questions were eventually answered.
“For most of August, employers were left wondering about some basic questions. Would the deferral be voluntary or required? When, if ever, would the money have to be recouped and deposited with the IRS? Secretary Mnuchin made a few comments in television interviews, but most employers wanted something a little more substantial in the way of guidance. On Friday, August 28, 2020, the IRS issued Notice 2020-65, which answered basic questions about how the deferral will work,” according to the SOG.
In Bladen County, the Emergency Small Business Grant Committee has discussed the tax deferral and has ’determined that this would not benefit employees.’
The program itself is voluntary according to the SOG, but it is up to employers to decide for employees whether or not the money will be taken out of their paychecks.
“Employers may voluntarily elect to defer the employee portion of the social security tax (6.2% of wages) for wages paid between September 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. There is no requirement that employers do so and there is no penalty if employers choose not to do so. There is no requirement that employers give employees a choice about whether to defer the social security tax,” according to the SOG.
While the tax deferral would increase paychecks for many employees, they money would still have to be paid back to the government in 2021.
“If an employer chooses to defer the employee portion of the social security tax, the entire amount deferred will have to be collected from the employee and paid to the IRS no later than April 30, 2021,” the School of Government writes.
Essentially, in 2021 employees would be taxed twice as much each pay period in order to recoup the money. Another reason why the county might not want to participate in the deferral is that the responsibility ultimately falls on the employer to ensure the money is paid back.
“Employers are ultimately on the hook for repaying the employee’s deferred contributions. Although it is the employee who will owe the deferred social security tax, it will be the employer’s responsibility to collect it. If the employer cannot collect it, the employer will be responsible for the paying the amount owed by the employee,” according to the SOG.
