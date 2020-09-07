Bladen County Commissioners will consider opting out of President Trump’s payroll tax deferral

“For most of August, employers were left wondering about some basic questions. Would the deferral be voluntary or required? When, if ever, would the money have to be recouped and deposited with the IRS? Secretary Mnuchin made a few comments in television interviews, but most employers wanted something a little more substantial in the way of guidance. On Friday, August 28, 2020, the IRS issued Notice 2020-65, which answered basic questions about how the deferral will work,” according to the SOG.