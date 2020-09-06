First Alert Forecast: ending a hot streak as pleasant weather sticks around through Labor Day

The Cape Fear Region faces no threats from hurricanes or tropical storms on this long weekend. This is especially great news considering that Irma was getting ready to brush by in 2017, Florence was preparing to unleash a catastrophe in 2018, and Dorian was just about to deal a damaging blow in 2019. Your First Alert Weather Team is, and will continue to monitor some healthy tropical waves of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, but again, these pose no definable threat at this time.