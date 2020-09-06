First Alert Forecast: drier and less humid through Labor Day, humidity and storms return soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday afternoon to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this Labor Day weekend! We’ll finally bid farewell to the early September heat wave through Monday, so if you have plans to be outdoors, expect highs mainly in the middle 80s and a low chance for any raindrops. In fact, cooler and drier air will fill in through early this week with middle and upper 80s for many days ahead. Overall; much more comfortable, especially since we’re recovering from 80 degree dew points last week.