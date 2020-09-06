First Alert Forecast: drier and less humid through Labor Day, humidity and storms return soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday afternoon to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this Labor Day weekend! We’ll finally bid farewell to the early September heat wave through Monday, so if you have plans to be outdoors, expect highs mainly in the middle 80s and a low chance for any raindrops. In fact, cooler and drier air will fill in through early this week with middle and upper 80s for many days ahead. Overall; much more comfortable, especially since we’re recovering from 80 degree dew points last week.
By Tuesday and through much of the week look for a return of moisture and higher humidity as high pressure slides away from the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the mix along with muggier overnight lows. Highs will remain in the middle and upper 80s throughout the forecast period.
The Cape Fear Region faces no threats from hurricanes or tropical storms on this long weekend. This is especially great news considering that Irma was getting ready to brush by in 2017, Florence was preparing to unleash a catastrophe in 2018, and Dorian was just about to deal a damaging blow in 2019. Your First Alert Weather Team is, and will continue to monitor some healthy tropical waves of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, but again, these pose no definable threat at this time.
Catch your full seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here.
