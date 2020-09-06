Brunswick County teen reported missing for the second time in a week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is once again searching for a missing teen for the second time in a week.
Kayden Marie Swindell, 15, has been reported as missing.
Swindell has brown eyes and brown/burgundy hair, he hair is short on back and sides and long on top, according to the BCSO.
“[She was] Last seen at residence in Leland today around noon wearing a long sleeve burgundy shirt with “Pink” on the back and black leggings,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Earlier last week Swindell was reported as missing but was located safe, according to the BCSO Facebook. The sheriff’s office confirmed this is a second incident with the same individual.
“Anyone with information should contact Det. Reece at 910-664-4116 or call 911,” according to the post.
