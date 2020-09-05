Whiteville Police identify and charge two suspects in the assault of 80-year-old man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department have charged two individuals in the case that left an 80-year-old man robbed and beaten in a canal.
According to a news release, the victim, identified as John Lewis Hall Sr. of Whiteville, was discovered by Columbus County deputies just east of Hallsboro. Hall had been robbed and assaulted somewhere inside the city of Whiteville before being dumped in the canal where he remained for several hours.
Eden Jacobs and Damarkus McClinnham were both charged with multiple crimes on Saturday after the Whiteville Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire.
“On September 5, 2020, Whiteville Police Department, Whiteville Fire Department, and the Whiteville Fire Marshal Office responded to a vehicle fire on West Hay Street, near the Beautiful Light Inn. this vehicle was the same vehicle stolen involving the assault of John Hall Sr. During the investigation, Whiteville Police identified and located two suspects, Eden Jacobs [and] Damarkus McClinnham in connection with the vehicle fire and the assault of John Lewis Hall,” according to police.
The two are charged with:
- Breaking and entering
- Larceny after breaking and entering
- Assault w/deadly weapon serious injury
- First degree kidnapping
- Larceny of motor vehicle
- Burning personal property
The two suspects have been given $575,000 secured bonds.
