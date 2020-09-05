Whiteville Police identify and charge two suspects in the assault of 80-year-old man

“On September 5, 2020, Whiteville Police Department, Whiteville Fire Department, and the Whiteville Fire Marshal Office responded to a vehicle fire on West Hay Street, near the Beautiful Light Inn. this vehicle was the same vehicle stolen involving the assault of John Hall Sr. During the investigation, Whiteville Police identified and located two suspects, Eden Jacobs [and] Damarkus McClinnham in connection with the vehicle fire and the assault of John Lewis Hall,” according to police.