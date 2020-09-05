Police say missing teen could be on his way to New York or Texas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager, Jose Caballero who could be on his way out of the state.

The 15-year-old “was last seen around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, on Cobblestone Dr. He was wearing a green shirt and khaki pants and may be traveling to New York or Texas,” according to police. “Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.”

