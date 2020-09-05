Labor Day weekend crowds force Carolina Beach to close access to Freeman Park early

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s Labor Day weekend and for those making plans to head out to Freeman Park you might want to consider an early start.
The park hit full capacity before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and the park was expected to be closed by 10 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Town of Carolina Beach.
The town posts updates on the park and capacity limits on social media so for those thinking about making the drive, be sure to check on Facebook for updates.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.