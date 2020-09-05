Hustle and bustle of Labor Day weekend has the Cape Fear booming despite coronavirus concerns

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - This Labor Day Weekend, the Cape Fear is bustling despite coronavirus concerns.
For businesses, it’s a welcomed sight given that many of them still haven’t recovered from being forced to close during North Carolina’s Phase One of the reopening plan.
“I don’t know if it’s going to be normal but it’s definitely busy,” said Jane Murray, Good Hops Brewing employee. “The beaches are busy, the hotels are full, the restaurants are hopping.”
Murray says the crowds are great but it’s the long-term effects that could play a big role. She said it’s important for everybody to make sure they keep social distancing and practicing the 3 W’s so things don’t get worse.
“I think it’s really important to step up our game,” said Murray. “I mean cleanliness and cleaning and sanitizing is really our game right now and it has to be to keep all of us protected and it has to be to keep all of us protected but especially when you’re adding more people from other places that may have a high incident of Covid than we do.”
Murray said the hustle and bustle of Carolina Beach during this long weekend is exactly the push some businesses could use, but in terms of recouping lost revenue, they’re not there quite yet.
“As far as recouping, I think it’s going to be a slow process,” said Murray. “I don’t think we’re going to just recoup over the weekend, it’s going to be a nice little hit obviously but it comes with being careful and doing it the right way because we don’t want to see a spike after this weekend.”
It might be a while until things are ‘normal’ again and Murray says the community has helped Good Hops Brewing through a lot and for now things are looking up.
