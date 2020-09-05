First Alert Forecast: heat wave breaks, pleasant through Labor Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this Labor Day weekend! We’ll finally bid farewell to the early September heat wave as a much-welcomed cold front sweeps through today. If you have plans to be outdoors you may get caught under an isolated cooling shower or storm but overall, expect a low chance for any raindrops to ruin plans outside. In fact, cooler and drier air will fill in for your Sunday which will make it feel much more comfortable out there, especially since we’re recovering from 80 degree dew points during the week!
The Cape Fear Region faces no threats from hurricanes or tropical storms on this long weekend. This is especially great news considering that Irma was getting ready to brush by in 2017, Florence was preparing to unleash a catastrophe in 2018, and Dorian was just about to deal a damaging blow in 2019. Your First Alert Weather Team is, and will continue to monitor some healthy tropical waves of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, but again, these pose no definable threat at this time.
