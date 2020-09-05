First Alert Forecast: heat wave breaks, pleasant through Labor Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this Labor Day weekend! We’ll finally bid farewell to the early September heat wave as a much-welcomed cold front sweeps through today. If you have plans to be outdoors you may get caught under an isolated cooling shower or storm but overall, expect a low chance for any raindrops to ruin plans outside. In fact, cooler and drier air will fill in for your Sunday which will make it feel much more comfortable out there, especially since we’re recovering from 80 degree dew points during the week!