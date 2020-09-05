First Alert Forecast: chance for storms as temps start sliding toward Labor Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this Labor Day weekend. A late summer cold front will be the main driver of the fluctuating forecast. Expect high temperatures to slip from near 90 Saturday to near 86 for Sunday and Labor Day itself. Lows will trend toward the more breathable lower 70s, which will be welcome relief after a few recent nights where temperatures failed to fall below 80. Shower and storm chances will respond to the front, too. Those odds: 30% Saturday, 20% Sunday, and 30% for Labor Day. And lastly, expect a low to moderate rip current risk along the coast..
The Cape Fear Region faces no threats from hurricanes or tropical storms on this long weekend. This is especially great news considering that Irma was getting ready to brush by in 2017, Florence was preparing to unleash a catastrophe in 2018, and Dorian was just about to deal a damaging blow in 2019. Your First Alert Weather Team is, and will continue to monitor some healthy tropical waves of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, but again, these pose no definable threat at this time.
Catch your full seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And if you want to set your sights even deeper into September, you can tap into a ten-day outlook for whatever location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Team for your local and tropical weather interests!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.