First Alert Forecast: chance for storms as temps start sliding toward Labor Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this Labor Day weekend. A late summer cold front will be the main driver of the fluctuating forecast. Expect high temperatures to slip from near 90 Saturday to near 86 for Sunday and Labor Day itself. Lows will trend toward the more breathable lower 70s, which will be welcome relief after a few recent nights where temperatures failed to fall below 80. Shower and storm chances will respond to the front, too. Those odds: 30% Saturday, 20% Sunday, and 30% for Labor Day. And lastly, expect a low to moderate rip current risk along the coast..