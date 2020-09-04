Power outage impacts close to 5,000 customers

WILMINGTON, BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - As the temperatures soared Friday afternoon, over 4,000 households have been left without power Friday evening.
According to the Duke Energy power outages map, 4,925 customers had no power at 8 p.m. and many had lost power around 7 p.m.
The areas affected appear to be southeast Leland, Belville, downtown Wilmington north from the 1898 Memorial Park to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, across seven blocks to the east of the Cape Fear River and south of downtown to Legion Stadium.
The estimated time of restoration of power is 11 p.m.
