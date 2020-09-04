One month after Hurricane Isaias some boat owners back in the water

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - One month after Hurricane Isaias destroyed the Southport Marina boaters were once again able to get to their boats on Friday.
The marina able to open their dry storage dock allowing boat owners to get back on the open water. For Jim Van Ness getting back on his boat came at a perfect time a holiday weekend.
“Really excited to get the boat back in the water,” said Van Ness. “Excited to take it back to Baldhead. The family is very excited to have a weekend on the water with the boat. We’ve just been thinking about the crew here and how hard they’ve been working. Just appreciate the opportunity to have the boat back in the water.”
Before the marina could open the dry dock they had to clean up the jigsaw puzzle of boats that the hurricane left in the basin.
“We started with one boat,” said Marina Manager Hank Whitley. “Moving one boat and then moving another boat. And one after another just step by step. Layer by layer we peel back the onion so to speak. And clear all the boats out of the water.”
Salvaging boats from the basin was just the first step, they also had to find and remove items they couldn’t see.
“We had to clean everything out of the basin,” said Whitley. “That includes clearing things that fell into the water during the storm. Dock boxes things you wouldn’t think steps to get into your boats. Pilings pieces of things that floated in from elsewhere.”
The marina still working on getting permits to start construction on replacing the pilings and docks for wet slips. They hope to have that work done sometime in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.