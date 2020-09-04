NHC and Partnership Advisory Group to meet virtually to refine agreement

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WECT) - The New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) Partnership Advisory Group (PAG) and New Hanover County (NHC) will meet Wednesday September 9 at 5 p.m. to share input and vote on key terms and conditions to be included in the agreement with Novant Health.
The outcome of this meeting will be the PAG’s fifth deliverable as outlined in their charter.
The public can listen to the open session portions of the virtual meeting using the following call-in details: Call 415-655-0003 or 240-454-0879 and use the meeting number 808 594 284.
Community members can continue to share their opinions with the Partnership Advisory Group at any time by emailing PAGcomments@nhcgov.com.
The PAG and representatives from Novant Health will also host a fourth community forum Tuesday, September 15 at 5:30 p.m. which will be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page. The public can ask questions during this forum through the comments section of the livestream.
Negotiations have been underway since the New Hanover County Commissioners voted 4-1 to move forward with a partnership with Novant Health, UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine.
The final agreement between NHC, NHRMC and Novant Health will be shared with the public sometime in September and a public hearing will be held prior to the final vote in October.
