Moores Creek National Battlefield reopening visitor center

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - Moores Creek National Battlefield will be resuming access to the park’s visitor center starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, and will resume its normal operating schedule.
The visitor center will be open from 9 a.m.-5 pm Tuesday through Saturday. It will be closed on all federal holidays. At this time, the visitor center will limited to 50 percent capacity.
Also:
- Park trails, comfort station restrooms, and picnic shelters will be open.
- Patriot’s Hall restrooms will remain closed.
- The park will be showing its 10-minute movie, In the Most Furious Manner, but the theater will be limited to 50% capacity.
For more information on the visitor center reopening, go to www.nps.gov/mocr or facebook.com/moorescreeknps.
