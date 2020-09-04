Highway patrol intern, ECU student posthumously named honorary state trooper

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Highway Patrol intern and ECU student who lost his life in a crash last month has been named an honorary state trooper.
The Highway Patrol says that Michael Higgins, 22, of Hertford, was posthumously awarded the title of “Honorary Trooper” during a celebration of life ceremony held on Wednesday.
Highway Patrol Colonel Glenn McNeill, Jr. presented Higgins’ mother, Lisa Higgins, with a North Carolina state flag and a certification marking the distinction.
“Michael’s life showcased the character and drive it takes to answer a calling into the life of a public servant,” said McNeill in a press release from the SHP. “His drive to join the law enforcement profession began long ago. It began with a heart for others, which is essential to serve. Michael did not idly await opportunity, he created opportunity. This was showcased through his chosen internship and that is something each of us could retain from his life.”
Higgins was a senior at East Carolina University and was in the Highway Patrol’s college internship program while working on a major in criminal justice.
It was back on August 22nd that officials say Trooper Omar Romero was trying to overtake a suspected impaired driver on Smithtown Road in Pitt County when he lost control of his vehicle in a curve.
The cruiser struck a utility pole and two large trees.
Higgins was a passenger in the patrol cruiser and died at the scene.
Trooper Romero was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
