Hampstead man charged with attempting to provide material to support a terrorist organization

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - Two self-described “Boogaloo Bois” individuals were charged Friday September 4 with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization (Hamas); one of the two is from Hampstead.
Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, of Hampstead, NC, and Michael Robert Solomon, 30, of Minneapolis, MN, were charged Friday during an appearance before magistrates in Minneapolis.
“As alleged in the complaint, these defendants sought to use violence against the police, other government officials and government property as part of their desire to overthrow the government. While planning these activities, the defendants met individuals whom they believed to be members of the foreign terrorist group Hamas. Thinking that they shared the same desire to harm the United States, they sought to join forces and provide support, including in the form of weapons accessories, to Hamas,” said Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers for the National Security Division.
Allegedly, during the civil unrest in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd, Solomon was witnessed openly carrying firearms in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis. The witness provided further information that resulted in an investigation.
The FBI initiated an investigation into Solomon and Teeter, two members of the Boogaloo Bois and a sub-group called the Boojahideen in late May 2020. The undercover operation led to the arrests.
“Michael Solomon and Benjamin Teeter proclaim themselves to be members of the Boogaloo Bois, a group that espouses a violent ideology and an objective to overthrow the government. The defendants believed their anti-U.S. government views aligned with those of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization, and actively developed plans to carry out violence in Minnesota and elsewhere,” said U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald.
Both men will remain in custody until a formal detention hearing which is scheduled for September 9.
