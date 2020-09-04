Hampstead man charged with attempting to provide material to support a terrorist organization

“As alleged in the complaint, these defendants sought to use violence against the police, other government officials and government property as part of their desire to overthrow the government. While planning these activities, the defendants met individuals whom they believed to be members of the foreign terrorist group Hamas. Thinking that they shared the same desire to harm the United States, they sought to join forces and provide support, including in the form of weapons accessories, to Hamas,” said Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers for the National Security Division.