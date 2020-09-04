First Alert Forecast: another scorcher Friday, temps sliding toward Labor Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Friday will be another sizzler across the Cape Fear Region. Sun will shoot temperatures to highs deep into the 90s and, of course, the humidity will add an extra tax with the heat index pinging values like 100, 104, and locally even 108. Continue to be rested, hydrated, and neighborly to both people and pets! Odds for a cooling, drenching, and locally intense thunderstorm to change up the vibe are slim: 10%.
A late summer cold front is the lead actor in your First Alert Forecast for Labor Day weekend. Expect high temperatures to slip from near 90 Saturday to near 86 for Sunday and Labor Day itself. And, after a few nights where temperatures failed to fall below 80, lows will trend toward the more breathable lower 70s. Shower and storm chances will respond to the front, too. Those odds: 40% Saturday, 20% Sunday, and 30% for Labor Day. And lastly, expect a low to moderate rip current risk.
Mercifully, the Cape Fear Region faces no hurricane threats this Labor Day weekend. This is especially great news considering that, on this date, Irma was getting ready to brush by in 2017, Florence was preparing to unleash a catastrophe in 2018, and Dorian was just about to deal a damaging blow in 2019. Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor some healthy tropical waves of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic Ocean but, again, these pose no definable threat at this time.
Catch your full seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And if you want to set your sights even deeper into September, you can tap into a ten-day outlook for whatever location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Team for your local and tropical weather interests!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.