First Alert Forecast: another scorcher Friday, temps sliding toward Labor Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Friday will be another sizzler across the Cape Fear Region. Sun will shoot temperatures to highs deep into the 90s and, of course, the humidity will add an extra tax with the heat index pinging values like 100, 104, and locally even 108. Continue to be rested, hydrated, and neighborly to both people and pets! Odds for a cooling, drenching, and locally intense thunderstorm to change up the vibe are slim: 10%.