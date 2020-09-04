First Alert Forecast: chance for storms as temps start sliding toward Labor Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! After another sizzler across the Cape Fear Region, expect temperatures to settle back into the lower 80s and upper 70s overnight. Thick humidity will keep the summery feel around, but a late summer cold front will become the lead actor for your Labor Day weekend. Expect high temperatures to slip from near 90 Saturday to near 86 for Sunday and Labor Day itself. And, after a few nights where temperatures failed to fall below 80, lows will trend toward the more breathable lower 70s. Shower and storm chances will respond to the front, too. Those odds: 30% Saturday, 20% Sunday, and 30% for Labor Day. And lastly, expect a low to moderate rip current risk.
Mercifully, the Cape Fear Region faces no hurricane threats this Labor Day weekend. This is especially great news considering that Irma was getting ready to brush by in 2017, Florence was preparing to unleash a catastrophe in 2018, and Dorian was just about to deal a damaging blow in 2019. Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor some healthy tropical waves of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic Ocean but, again, these pose no definable threat at this time.
Catch your full seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And if you want to set your sights even deeper into September, you can tap into a ten-day outlook for whatever location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Team for your local and tropical weather interests!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.