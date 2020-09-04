First Alert Forecast: chance for storms as temps start sliding toward Labor Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! After another sizzler across the Cape Fear Region, expect temperatures to settle back into the lower 80s and upper 70s overnight. Thick humidity will keep the summery feel around, but a late summer cold front will become the lead actor for your Labor Day weekend. Expect high temperatures to slip from near 90 Saturday to near 86 for Sunday and Labor Day itself. And, after a few nights where temperatures failed to fall below 80, lows will trend toward the more breathable lower 70s. Shower and storm chances will respond to the front, too. Those odds: 30% Saturday, 20% Sunday, and 30% for Labor Day. And lastly, expect a low to moderate rip current risk.