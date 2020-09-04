Event that raises money for prostate cancer patients goes virtual this year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An event to help men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer will be virtual this year.
Last year, Lyle Leuck organized the first ever Run for a Life in Wilmington to benefit ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer, a 501 non-profit organization dedicated to prostate cancer education, testing, patient support, research and advocacy.
The 67-year-old prostate cancer survivor was inspired to help others who found themselves faced with the diagnosis he received a decade ago.
“After I got better, I wanted to find an event to help other people diagnosed with prostate cancer,” he said. “I just found what I would term a lot of apathy in this community. I looked all over for cycling events are running events and I couldn’t find any so then I decided I’ll go out and get something going myself. I really felt like we needed to raise awareness in our community about things like early detection and also raise money for ZERO. They have a lot of programs that are available to prostate cancer patients caregivers and families and so forth. Of course, they need funds to operate and so that’s why I organized Run for Life and I got into running the past couple years so it made sense to have a run.”
That was last year. But this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the run/walk can’t happen in person. So, there will be a virtual event instead.
The online social celebration is planned for Saturday, September 26 at 11 a.m. ET
To register for free, click here: zerocancer.org/runforalife.
The charity is selling shirts for $40 to raise money for the cause.
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. One in nine men and one in five veterans will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and it is the second leading cancer killer of men.
However, a simple PSA blood test can catch it early and makes treatment more likely to be successful.
