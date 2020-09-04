Carolina Beach police are investigating after man suffering from gunshot wound dies early Friday morning

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department is investigating after a man suffering from a gunshot wound died early Friday morning.
According to a news release, officers were dispatched to a parking lot on Harper Avenue just before 2 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious man and people performing life-saving measures on him.
When officers arrived, they saw that the man had suffered a gunshot wound.
EMS continued life-saving measures and the man was eventually taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he later died.
Carolina Beach police say there is no threat to the public.
The man’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.
No other details were released.
