Break-in suspects caught after Bladen County manhunt, deputies say

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three men are behind bars after they allegedly broke into a home in Bladen County Friday morning.
A news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office states that around 11:45 a.m., an alert neighbor spotted the suspects at a home on Twisted Hickory Road near N.C. 41 and contacted the homeowner who called 911.
Deputies responded and discovered that the three males broke into the homes but were scared off when a security alarm sounded. The suspects then took off for a wooded area across from the home.
One of the suspects was arrested a short time later while trying to cross the road. Officials say the area was surrounded and a K9 team was brought in to track the remaining suspects.
About 30 minutes later, the two suspects were caught in a swampy area off N.C. 41.
The suspects were identified as Steven Shyquan Smith, 23, Latiek Langston, 26, and Cedric Rhodes, 20, all from Whiteville.
They were each charged with one count of breaking and entering and booked in jail under $5,000 bonds.
The Bladenboro Police Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.