Battleship North Carolina to fully reopen to visitors on Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Battleship North Carolina will open its full public tour route to visitors beginning Saturday.
Procedures remain in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors, including:
- Offering only self-guided tours of the full public tour route.
- Requiring visitors to wear a cloth mask over their nose and mouth. Non-medical masks, bandanas or scarves may be worn.
- Limiting the number of visitors allowed in the gift shop and closing the visitors center.
- Welcoming only non-cash (credit card) payments.
- Providing hand sanitizer and hand-washing facilities.
- Cleaning high-touch public areas and restrooms frequently.
- Using protective barriers at sales desks.
Adult admission will return to $14, with visitors offered the group, child, military, or ADA rate as applicable. The battleship’s operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, last ticket sold at 4 p.m.
Visitors are encouraged to follow the “Three Ws” as outlined by the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services. If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, battleship officials ask that you postpone your visit.
