Woman accused of stabbing man in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is accused of stabbing a man late Wednesday night in Wilmington.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza just after 11:30 p.m.
Officers found a 53-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening wound at the scene.
Akia Mills, 36, was taken into custody without incident and charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
She is being held without bond.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.