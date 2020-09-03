Woman accused of stabbing man in Wilmington

By WECT Staff | September 3, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT - Updated September 3 at 8:29 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is accused of stabbing a man late Wednesday night in Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza just after 11:30 p.m.

Officers found a 53-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening wound at the scene.

Akia Mills, 36, was taken into custody without incident and charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

She is being held without bond.

