Witness to Marine helicopter emergency landing speaks

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) - Debbie Mallett was checking her horses’ water on her farm off Pilchers Branch Road in Onslow County near Sneads Ferry when she saw a Marine helicopter flying low around 2 p.m. on Thursday.
“I heard something,” said Mallett. “I looked over my head and it was a helicopter, and it was way lower than it normally is, and I thought, well that’s odd. And when it just got past me, I could see the smoke coming off the back rotor and I thought, oh no!”
Just moments later, the Marine Corps C-H-53-E helicopter had to perform an emergency landing. All four crew members were able to safely exit the craft. But Mallett could only think to do just one thing when she saw the helicopter going down.
“I just started praying for them from the moment I saw the smoke and realized they were descending so quickly,” said Mallett. “I kept praying for them until they got out of sight. I didn’t hear anything, so I thought we were good.”
Mallett said that she was terrified and told her daughter to rush to the scene to check on the crew.
“They (the crew) were just coming out of the helicopter; everyone had gotten out and it was fully engulfed by that point. They came up to the car and she made sure that everyone was okay.”
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
