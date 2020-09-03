WECT raises $51,063 to fight childhood hunger

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT viewers donated $51,063 as a part of the Stop Summer Hunger Virtual Food Drive, benefiting children in our area that face food insecurity over the summer and into the school year. 100% of the proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington. 1 in 5 children face food insecurity, according to Feeding America.
This is in addition to the $111,261 raised earlier this year, which provided 556,305 meals to those facing hardships due to COVID-19.
The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington serves individuals, families, children and seniors facing food insecurity. All donations will stay in the Wilmington area.
“We now know food insecurity is likely to grow by 49% among children and teens due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Beth Gaglione, Wilmington Branch Director for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. “We are incredibly grateful to WECT and their viewers for their support during a time when children and families need us the most.”
“Our viewers have answered the call once again, this time for our kids” said Mark Mendenhall, Vice President and General Manager of WECT. “We’re proud to use our reach and connection to the community to help organizations like the Food Bank, whose advocacy and programs help thousands in our area.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.