VIDEO: WPD looking for hit and run suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit and run at the intersection of Third and Wooster streets last week.
Video shows the car running a red light and striking another vehicle. Police say the driver, who does not own the car, fled the scene on foot.
Police say the wreck caused about $7,000 in damages.
The vehicle’s owner, Kayleigh Elizabeth Shreffler, 19, has been charged with hinder and delay investigation for refusing to identify the driver.
Anyone with information on the wreck is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.