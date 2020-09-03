VIDEO: WPD looking for hit and run suspect

Police are searching for a hit and run suspect wanted for running a red light at 3rd and Wooster on August 26 and striking another vehicle, causing an estimated $7,000 in damages. The suspect driver, who does not own the vehicle he was driving, is described as a Hispanic male, approximately six feet tall, medium build. He fled on foot following the collision. The vehicle’s owner — Kayleigh Elizabeth Shreffler, 19 — has been charged with Hinder and Delay Investigation for refusing to identify the driver.