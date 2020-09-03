UNCW Health Center offering free COVID-19 testing for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Student Health Center is offering free COVID-19 testing to students, Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli announced Thursday.
Sartarelli said that funding for the testing was made available through the CARES Act.
“Unfortunately, we cannot provide reimbursements for previously conducted tests,” he stated.
No walk-in appointments are available. Students with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to call the Student Health Center at 910-962-0587 for a consultation or email coronavirus@uncw.edu for more information.
“Faculty and staff should contact their health care provider and notify their supervisor if they develop COVID-19 symptoms or have had contact with a person with confirmed or suspected COVID-19,” the chancellor stated. “Employees with a positive COVID-19 test are asked to report that to coronavirus@uncw.edu or 910.962.0587. Employees also may contact the Student Health Center for information about testing locations in the community.”
