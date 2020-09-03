Study: Visitor spending in New Hanover reached record $658 million in 2019

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Visitor spending in New Hanover County last year topped a record $658.78 million, according to a study by Visit North Carolina.
The record-breaking 2019 haul was an increase of 7.5 percent from 2018 and good enough to rank New Hanover County 8th in visitor spending among the 100 counties in North Carolina. Dare County was the only coastal county in the state to rank higher.
Overall, North Carolina saw a record $26.7 billion in visitor spending last year — up 5.6 percent from 2018.
Countywide room occupancy tax collections also set a record with $15.52 million, a 9.11 percent increase from 2018, according to Kum Hufham, president and CEO of the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority.
“When visitor spending is strong, tourism and hospitality businesses thrive. While we are mindful that these numbers represent a pre-COVID economy, the 2019 visitor impact illuminates the importance of travel and tourism to our community, especially in terms of jobs, small businesses, economic growth, and quality of place,” Hufham said.
According to the study, the travel and tourism industry directly employed more than 6,680 people in New Hanover County generating $158.15 million in total payroll.
State tax revenue generated in New Hanover County totaled $31.56 million through state sales and excise taxes, and taxes on personal and corporate income. About $26.35 million in local taxes were generated from sales and property tax revenue from travel-generated and travel-supported businesses.
Travel-generated state and local tax revenues saved each New Hanover County resident an estimated $245.85, according to the study.
“The numbers confirm the strength of North Carolina’s tourism industry as an anchor of economic development,” said Wit Tuttell, director of Visit North Carolina. “As the No. 6 state in the country for overnight visitation, we can attribute our success to the natural beauty and authenticity that visitors experience, and to a passionate effort to inform and inspire travelers. The money they spend benefits everyone by sustaining jobs and reducing our residents’ tax burden.”
Visit North Carolina is a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
