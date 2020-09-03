Snow in September? Hallmark movie ‘USS Christmas’ to film in Wilmington next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Holiday movies are a staple on the Hallmark Channel and a new one is set to film in Wilmington next week.
According to film permits released by the city, crews for “USS Christmas” will film interior and exterior scenes at homes along Brookwood Avenue, Colonial Drive, and Borden Avenue beginning Tuesday — complete with “special effect snow.”
The movie stars Trevor Donovan and Jen Lilley and will also be filmed at the USS Yorktown in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
In a prior interview, Donovan, who is no stranger to Hallmark Christmas movies having starred in three of them, said he is playing a Navy pilot in “USS Christmas.”
It’s unclear when the new movie will premiere on the Hallmark Channel, but due to their quick shooting schedules, a release later this year seems likely.
TW Cast & Recruit is handling the casting of extras for “USS Christmas” while it films in the Port City and has already submitted a casting call.
