Museum directors relieved to reopen under “Safer at Home 2.5”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Museum directors across the state breathed sighs of relief as Governor Roy Cooper announced they’d be allowed to reopen as the state moves to “Safer at Home 2.5″ Friday, September 4.
At both the Cameron Art Museum and the Children’s Museum of Wilmington, there is an excited energy in the air as staff and volunteers move forward for the first time with reopening plans.
“Right now we’re like kids on Christmas Eve. We couldn’t be more excited to get open and we’re running around the hallways dancing,” said John McDonnell, Cameron Art Museum Director of Development.
Both McDonnell and Children’s Museum Director of Development Heather Sellgren have looked for the positive amidst the unknown, which has been community support and the opportunity to spruce up each museum.
“They’re going to be in for a big surprise, I know all of our guests are really going to love all the changes and updates,” Sellgren said.
Six months closed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has cost the museums big time.
At the Cameron Art Museum, they’ve lost roughly $50,000 to $60,000 a month.
“This was challenging,” McDonnell said. “I never could’ve expected anything like this in my life, but we’re swimmers so as hard as the stream gets we’re going to keep swimming and just make it work. It taught us a lot too, so there were a lot of silver linings within all of it but ultimately, we’re so happy to open with open arms to welcome the community back because that’s what we’re here to do is to serve the community.
The Children’s Museum has lost a total income estimate of about $250,000.
While admission cost accounts for a good chunk of income, what’s been worse was the cancellation of fundraisers and special events.
”We’re fortunate to get PPP funding as well as the SBA EIDL loan,” Sellgren said. “Of course taking on debt isn’t always the best thing to do but we kind of had to do what we had to do.”
Sellgren says they have the cleaning and crowd management protocols in place.
“We will close down completely [every day] from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. so the staff can handle sanitizing the entire museum,” she said.
McDonnell says they’ve been ready for months and were just waiting to get the governor’s green light.
“We just can’t wait to welcome the public back that’s what it comes down to,” he said. “We’re here with open arms even though we can’t give handshakes and hugs.”
While we do enter phase 2.5 Friday evening, most museums will not open right away.
They are sanitizing, preparing and getting plans in place.
Some -- including both the Cameron Art Museum and the Children’s Museum of Wilmington - are doing members only events before they fully open to the public.
For the foreseeable future, it will be a good idea to check with your favorite local museum before leaving home to double check they are open and whether you need to purchase tickets in advance.
“I would just like to encourage members of our community to reach out to a local museum. Find one that interests you, become a member, make a donation, check out their virtual events that they have, buy a raffle ticket, bid in their silent auction, whatever you can do to help keep us going along,” Sellgren said.
