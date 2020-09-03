First Alert Forecast: HOT

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you! It’ll be another scorcher today as high temperatures climb into the middle 90s with heat index values close to 108 at times, possibly higher. Please take the proper precautions if you’ll be out in the heat especially for an extended time - that’s drinking plenty of water, seeking shade, taking breaks and keeping a close eye on pets!
Any relief will be from a stray cooling downpour or storm will be few and far between. Extreme heat, by early September standards, continues through Friday as highs reach the scorching middle 90s. A more seasonable pattern returns heading into the holiday weekend and Labor Day with highs back in the middle and upper 80s and comfortable lows in the lower 70s.
In the tropics, harmless Omar will continue to push farther away from the Outer Banks while Hurricane Nana impacts Belize, Guatemala, and Honduras. Elsewhere across the tropics, there are two other tropical waves we are watching. Both in the eastern Atlantic and both have low odds for tropical development within the next two days and low to medium odds within the next five days.
Your extended forecast features, thankfully, no definable tropical storm threats for the Carolinas through Labor Day weekend. Catch that summery seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And if you want to set your sights deeper into September, you can tap into a ten-day outlook for whatever location you choose with your WECT Weather App! Thanks for trusting your First Alert Team for your local and tropical weather interests!
