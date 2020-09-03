Cape Fear Museum set to reopen Tuesday — with safety precautions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday after being closed for nearly six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, museum officials announced.
Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order on Tuesday moving North Carolina into “Safer at Home Phase 2.5″ allows for museums to reopen at 50 percent capacity.
“Consistent with state orders and local recommendations, the museum will open with modified operations and elevated safety procedures keeping health and safety as a top priority,” officials stated in a news release.
The museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Weekly programs and special events will continue to be held virtually for the time being. Check the museum’s website for more information.
Reservations are not required but visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online.
Visitors will be required to wear a mask when inside the building. Museum staff will also be conducting routine cleaning throughout the day and temporarily closing some exhibit areas that don’t allow for social distancing or are high-touch areas. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the museum.
“We are happy to reopen the museum and be able to serve our community and welcome back visitors,” said Museum Director Sheryl Kingery Mays. “Museum staff have been hard at work during the closure and are excited to debut two new traveling exhibitions.”
Two new exhibits will debut upon the museum’s reopening: Hometown Teams, and Fighting for the Right to Fight.
