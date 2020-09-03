All post-storm restrictions lifted at Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Just one month after Hurricane Isaias made landfall at Ocean Isle Beach and high winds ripped through nearby Oak Island, the Town of Oak Island has declared all restrictions will be lifted as of 6 a.m. Friday, September 4.
According to the 15th Amended Declaration of the State of Emergency, Oak Island is now completely open and short-term rentals are allowed in all areas.
Visitors are advised to use Dolphin Drive west of SE 40th instead of Beach Drive as much as possible.
Some beach accesses are not yet cleared or available for parking and the parking lot at The Point is closed; however, the Town recommends people do not park in the road or in any way that hinders traffic. Visitors must not drive or park on the beach.
Parking is limited because some areas are still being used to store sand piles. Check here for a list of accesses that are open for limited parking or foot traffic.
As contractors continue to work in many areas along the beach, the public is advised not to drive or walk through work zones.
On September 15, the Town will resume charging for building/repair permits within the affected area.
