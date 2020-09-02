WPD investigating early morning shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 5200 block of Penny Lane in reference to shots fired.
They located a 28-year-old man at the scene with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting still is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3609.
