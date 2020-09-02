Students in two Topsail Elementary classes asked to quarantine

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - After exposure to a positive case of COVID-19, students in a kindergarten class and a fourth-grade class at Topsail Elementary were asked to quarantine, Wednesday, September 2.
Details have not been released as to how the exposure took place; however, the quarantines were advised following a thorough contract tracing effort by Pender County Health Department (PCHD).
Families of all students in these two classes are being notified of the exposure and PCHD is advising them on the recommended course of action for testing and symptom monitoring.
Pender County Schools will be working with the families to ensure the students’ educational needs continue to be met during the quarantine period.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.