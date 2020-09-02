SBI investigation leads to arrest of former Wrightsville Beach police officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A former Wrightsville Beach police officer was arrested Wednesday, September 2 following an investigation by special agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s (SBI) Coastal District.
Shaun Patrick Appler, 48, of Wrightsville Beach, was indicted on bribery charges by a New Hanover County grand jury on August 31, 2020.
Appler has been charged with two felony counts of bribery by a public official and has been issued a $5,000 unsecured bond.
The SBI investigation began on November 13, 2019, at the request of District Attorney Ben David.
The 2019 investigation revealed that Appler, while a sergeant with the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, allegedly asked for nude photos and sex in exchange for what he called “free passes” (staying out of trouble when it comes to any possible law enforcement encounters) on the beach.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in connection with this case should call the SBI Coastal District office in Jacksonville at (910) 346-2121. Currently, no further information is available.
