Protesters block North 3rd Street in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group of around 20 protesters blocked North 3rd Street using a vehicle and their bodies at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
The protesters were wearing goggles and protective clothing and a car was parked across Third Street, blocking traffic.
Officers with the Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene and the car was towed for illegally blocking traffic.
The protesters blocked North 3rd Street for roughly 30 minutes.
Most of the protesters had been dispersed by police by 10 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.