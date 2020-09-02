Pedestrian suffering critical injuries after running into the side of a vehicle on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police responded to an incident involving a man running into a car on Tuesday evening.
“Around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, Wilmington police responded to the 5100 block of Market St. in reference to a motor vehicle v. pedestrian.Upon arrival, they spoke to the driver — a 40-year-old male — who advised that he was driving down Market St. when a pedestrian ran into the side of his vehicle,” according to the Wilmington Police Department.
The 39-year-old pedestrian crossed in an area without a crosswalk and was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries according to police.
“This case is still under investigation and there is no further information at this time,” police concluded.
