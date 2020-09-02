Hurricane Isaias debris pickup halfway complete in New Hanover County, final day for free disposal is Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Debris pickup from Hurricane Isaias has reached the halfway point in New Hanover County and the last day to bring hurricane-related debris to the landfill for free is Sept. 7.
“New Hanover County has collected more than 104,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris from Hurricane Isaias since August 10, and is expected to complete debris collection in the unincorporated areas of the county by the end of September. Residents have also been able to bring storm-related debris to the landfill at no cost, but the last day to do so will be Monday, September 7,” according to a press release.
Even though the 7th is Labor Day the landfill will operate regular hours, fees for storm-related debris will resume on Sept. 8.
Vegetative debris pickup will continue until two passes have been completed, a progress map can be found online.
“Additionally, residents who sustained property damage from Hurricane Isaias can still submit a property damage report to the New Hanover County Tax Department at Tax.NHCgov.com. Properties that have major damage and repairs not completed by December 31, 2020 may be considered for an adjustment for the 2021 tax year. This will not apply to current tax bills, but may apply to tax bills for next year,” according to the release.
