President in Port City: Hundreds expected to greet President Trump at Wilmington airport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of people are expected to greet President Donald Trump when he arrives at Wilmington International Airport this afternoon.
According to the Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party Michael Whatley, between 800 and 1,000 people who received invitations will be on the tarmac at ILM.
A microphone has been set up so President Trump can address the group before heading to the Battleship North Carolina.
The president is expected to arrive at the Battleship North Carolina at 2 p.m. for remarks in front of more than a dozen World War II veterans, advocates for the WWII Heritage City designation, and community leaders.
