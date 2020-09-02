Ford cutting 1,400 US salaried jobs with retirement offers

FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show. Ford Motor Co. will offer early retirement incentives with hopes of cutting its U.S. white-collar workforce by 1,400 more positions. President for the Americas Kumar Galhotra told employees about the offers Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Source: Gene J. Puskar)